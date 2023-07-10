(KTXL) — Law enforcement’s search for a man who is accused of killing a 72-year-old man and wounding his wife and a California Highway Patrol officer at Mahany Park in April ended after the suspect escaped from Sutter Roseville Medical Center on July 9.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Eric Abril, 35, was captured after being on the run following his escape from the hospital, ending a search that lasted over 30 hours.

Abril, 35, had been in custody since April on charges of murder and attempted murder. He had been taken to the hospital on July 6 from the South Placer County Jail.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Abril had been under 24-hour surveillance by a deputy. An internal investigation was launched by the sheriff’s office to ensure that all “policies and procedures were followed.”

How was he captured?

Abril was found near Antelope Creek behind Zion Court in Rocklin around 12:30 p.m. on July 10.

Over 70 law enforcement officers from multiple agencies helped in the manhunt for Abril, according to the sheriff’s office.

Law enforcement found Eric Abril hiding in a creek bed behind the Edgewood Apartments off Sunset Blvd & Springview Drive. He’s now in back in custody after escaping Sunday morning. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/hQv1d9caFX — Zach Boetto (@FOX40Zach) July 10, 2023

How did Abril escape?

Officials said on Monday that Abril was “able to defeat his restraints” and a preliminary investigation revealed that the deputy was not asleep during the incident.

The sheriff’s office said Abril escaped to the hospital around 3 a.m. on July 9.

The sheriff’s office said an internal investigation is underway to determine events leading up to Abril’s investigation.

“We have begun conducting a thorough review of all corrections policies and procedures regarding inmate transportation and inmate supervision and security when it is necessary for inmates to be transported or housed outside our correctional facilities,” the sheriff’s office said.

Possible sighting

Abril was possibly seen on security cameras in Placer County after escaping from the hospital on Sunday.

On Sunday, the sheriff’s office said Abril was not wearing a shirt, not shackled at the waist and was believed to be orange “jail pants.”

At least two homes captured footage of a man that matched Abril’s description.

One camera showed a man walking in orange prisoner pants and no shirt.

Mahany Shooting Suspect Eric Abril possibly seen on security cam footage

The other camera showed a man in a backyard without the orange pants.

Mahany Shooting Suspect Eric Abril possibly seen on security cam footage

Officials described Abril as measuring at six feet, weighing around 175 pounds with brown hair.

The sheriff’s office urges the public to call 911 immediately if they see Abril.

Mahany Park shooting

Abril was arrested on April 6 in connection to a shooting that left Roseville resident James MacEagan dead and his wife Patrica and a CHP officer wounded.

CHP was serving a warrant against Abril at Mahany Park and officers attempted to make contact with the suspect. According to the CHP, Abril allegedly fled on foot, and fired at officers, striking one CHP officer.

Officials said Abril ran from arriving officers and took both MacEagan and his spouse hostage near the greenbelt area of Mahany Park. They were both shot and MacEgan was later pronounced dead at the scene while his wife was taken to a nearby hospital.

The CHP officer was treated for their injuries at Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Abril was also wounded during the standoff and has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and attempted murder.