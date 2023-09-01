(FOX40.COM) — On Friday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office released their investigative report into how the Mahany Park shooter suspect, Eric Abril, was able to escape custody on July 9 from the Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

The investigation, by former Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones, found that the deputy in charge of Abril did not properly ensure Abril’s restraints before going to the restroom.

Abril took advantage of the absence of security, defeated his restraints and escaped from the hospital.

At the time of his escape, Abril was restrained by a single cuff on his right arm, according to Jones’ report.

“There was a failure to follow fundamental law enforcement practices and departmental policies; this, combined with complacency, led to the escape,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.

While the sheriff’s office conducted their own internal investigation a Jones was brought on to review the agency’s policies and procedures at the time of the escape.

Following the conclusion of Jones’s’ investigation, the sheriff’s office said they have revised several policies and procedures and increased staffing in the corrections division.

“The recent inmate escape was unacceptable; we reassure our community that we remain committed to transparency. Our community deserves nothing less than our utmost dedication to your safety and security,” the sheriff’s office wrote.