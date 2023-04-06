(KTXL) — Roseville Parks & Recreation Adult Sports said games at Mahany Park were canceled Thursday due to a shooting investigation taking place.

Softball at Mahany Park was canceled, and basketball at the Sports Center was also canceled.

According to the organizer, the games cannot be moved and will instead be rescheduled.

However, softball at Maidu Park and basketball at Chilton Middle School are still on for Thursday.

According to Roseville Parks and Recreation, the Mahany Fitness Center, Roseville Aquatics Complex and Riley Library will be closed for the rest of the day.

The Roseville Joint Unified School District announced that at around 1 p.m. Woodcreek High School was placed on lockdown due to a shooting that occurred near Mahany Park.

The suspect was brought into custody at 1:35 p.m. and no students or staff were involved or injured, according to the district.

FOX40 spoke to someone who was at the scene when the shooting unfolded.

“Was on the pitcher’s mound on field one when we saw a bunch of people coming through and we turned and looked and it was seven policemen with their guns drawn and a young man, I would say in his 20s, was walking with his dog really fast. And they were yelling at him to get down. He turned around, I think I saw a gun flash, and the cops just opened up on him. It was very scary for these kids. There were bullets flying,” the witness said.