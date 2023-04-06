(KTXL) — A man shot a California Highway Patrol officer and two adult hostages near Mahany Park in Roseville April 6 before being detained by law enforcement.

One of the adults died at the scene, and the other adult, as well as the officer and the suspect, were hospitalized, according to Roseville Police and CHP officials.

The suspect was injured and taken to the hospital, but officials did not specify how he was injured.

Report of CHP officer shot

In a press conference, Roseville Police Capt. Kelby Newton said the department and other agencies responded around 12:30 p.m. after hearing over their dispatch radios of a CHP officer shot near Mahany Park.

Newton said the CHP was serving an arrest warrant against the suspect at that time. When CHP was asked about the warrant, a spokesperson with the agency only said that the investigation is still open.

A witness that spoke with FOX40 News said he was at a nearby ballfield when he saw several officers with their guns drawn yelling at a “young man” to get down.

“He turned around, I think I saw a gun flash, and the cops just opened up on him. It was very scary for these kids. There were bullets flying,” the witness said.

Suspect takes two adult hostages

Officials said that the suspect ran from arriving officers and took two bystanders as hostages.

Officials also confirmed that the two hostages were injured by “gunfire from the suspect’s firearm.”

One hostage killed, other hostage hospitalized

The two bystanders that were taken hostage were shot, and one of them was later pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a nearby hospital.

Officials did not provide additional information about the victims and were not able to confirm if the victims and the suspect knew each other.

California Highway Patrol officer shot

Captain Newton said at the news conference that the CHP was serving an arrest warrant when the shooting occurred.

CHP Spokesperson Ricardo Ortiz said he doesn’t know at which point the CHP officer was shot and doesn’t know how many officers were on the scene.

He added that the injured CHP officer is being treated at a hospital, but did not provide details about their condition.

Shooting causes lockdowns, cancellations of events

The shooting caused nearby Woodcreek High School to be placed in lockdown, according to the Roseville Joint Unified School District. Classes were not in session, but some people were on campus at the time.

Roseville police said the people that were near the high school were asked to shelter in place.

Local camps were taking place at Riley Library and everyone there was also sheltering in place.

The shooting also caused games at nearby athletic facilities to be canceled.

According to Roseville Parks and Recreation, the Mahany Fitness Center, Roseville Aquatics Complex and Riley Library were closed for the rest of the day.