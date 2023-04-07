Roseville Mayor, City Manager comment on Mahany Park shooting

(KTXL) — The City of Roseville Mayor and City Manager shared their thoughts and gratitude after a shooting at Mahany Park left one person dead and three others with gunshot wounds including the suspect.

At around 12:30 p.m., gunshots rang out at Mahany Park in western Roseville as California Highway Patrol Officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant for an individual suspect at the park, according to law enforcement.

One of the CHP officers was struck by gunfire and as the suspect fled on foot, still holding a firearm, they took two people hostage. The suspect shot both hostages, killing one and leaving the other with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Roseville Police Department.

“On behalf of the Roseville City Council and City employees, we extend and offer our support and condolences to the victims, their families, all who witnessed this tragic incident and those who responded,” Roseville Mayor Bruce Houdesheldt said.

Mahany Park is the largest park in the City of Roseville at over 200 acres and features a library, aquatic center, nature trails, athletic complex, several ballfields, a dog park and more.

During the time of the shooting a number of youth spring break activities were underway with at least 30 kids located amongst the various public buildings, according to the Roseville Police Department.

“I want to thank the parks maintenance, library and recreation staff for acting quickly to notify playground visitors and locking down our buildings. We train for this type of incident, but truly hope to never have to use that training,” Roseville City Manager Dominick Casey said.

Several public buildings, including nearby Woodcreek High School, were placed on lockdown for several hours as law enforcement secured the scene following the apprehension of the suspect.

The city and the Roseville Joint Unified High School District announced that none of their staff or members of the public using their facilities were injured during the shooting.

The city moved all kids to Quail Glen Elementary School, about one mile north of Mahany Park, to be picked up by their parents following the lockdowns being lifted.

“Roseville is known as a safe and caring community that looks out for one another,” Houdesheldt continued in his statement. “Times like this are when we are at our strongest and best.”