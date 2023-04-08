(KTXL) Eric Abril, the Roseville shooting suspect, was booked into the South Placer County Jail on Friday and is facing seven felony charges.

According to Abril’s booking report he is facing charges of, murder, attempted murder, use person as a shield, felon/addict possess a firearm, carry loaded firearm, assault semiauto firearm, assault with a firearm. He is ineligible for bail.

On Thursday, Abril was approached by a California Highway Patrol Task Force, at Mahany Park in Roseville, looking to execute a warrant for Abril when he pulled out a firearm and shot one of the officers and fled on foot, according to law enforcement.

While fleeing from officers, Abril took James MacEgan and his spouse as hostages while they were walking in the park.

Abril shot MacEgan and his spouse, killing MacEgan and leaving his spouse with non-life-threatening injuries, according to law enforcement.

Abril was also shot at least once during the incident and since Thursday has been receiving treatment for his injuries at a Roseville hospital.

The CHP officer was pulled into nearby Roseville Fire Station Number 5 by Roseville firefighters, who provided medical aid before the officer was taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

The CHP said that the officer was in stable condition and recovering from his injuries.