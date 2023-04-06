(KTXL) — A shooting at Mahany Park left one person dead and two others injured including a CHP officer on April 6.

Two of the people shot were adult hostages with one of them dying at the scene and the other hostage, as well as the officer and the suspect, being hospitalized, according to Roseville Police and CHP officials.

The suspect was detained by law enforcement after fleeing the scene. The man was injured and taken to the hospital, but officials didn’t specify how he got his injuries.

Details about the condition of the other hostage and the CHP officer were not provided.

Mahany Park, on Pleasant Grove Boulevard, is about 200 acres and is one of the largest parks in Roseville.

Officials haven’t confirmed where the shooting happened, but the park is nearby Woodcreek High School and holds multiple athletic facilities and a library.

Athletic facilities

The 200-acre land hosts the Mahany Fitness Center (an indoor sports complex), a football field, aquatic center, batting cages, and two softball and four baseball fields.

The April 6 shooting caused the athletic facilities to be closed, which led to the softball and basketball games in recreational leagues being canceled.

Softball games were supposed to be played on the fields while basketball was slated to take place at the Mahany Fitness Center. Roseville Parks & Recreation Adult Sports said the games could not be moved and will be rescheduled.

The Mahany Fitness Center, formerly named the Roseville Sports Center, is a facility with fitness equipment including cardio machines and a weight room. The fitness center also has group exercises, a TRX fitness area and a full-size gym.

The aquatics complex includes an olympic-sized competition pool, a pool for recreation and a 150-foot water slide. The aquatic center is adjacent to the swimming pools at Woodcreek High School.

Other amenities

The park is also home to the Martha Riley Library, one of three public libraries in Roseville, according to the city’s website.

The library is two stories with three reading rooms and is shared with the Roseville Utility Exploration Center. A universal accessibility playground is adjacent to the building.

The Riley Library was closed for the day following the shooting.

A dog park is adjacent to the baseball fields and Roseville Fire Department Station No. 5 is between the softball and baseball fields.

Most of the park is preserved as open space for the Mahany Nature Preserve Trail.