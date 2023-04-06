(KTXL) — A man who was at one of Mahany Park’s fields in Roseville saw the moment a shootout between a suspect and officers unfolded just after noon Thursday.

The witness said he was at the pitcher’s mound when he noticed people swarming the park.

“We turned and looked and it was seven policemen with their guns drawn,” the witness recalled.

He said he also spotted a young man who was walking really fast with his dog. According to the witness, officers were yelling at the young man to get down.

Instead of complying, the suspect allegedly turned and faced officers, and the witness believes he saw the man holding a gun just moments before officers opened fire.

“It was very scary for these kids. There were bullets flying,” the witness told FOX40 News.

According to officials, the California Highway Patrol reported an officer shot at around 12:30 p.m.

Roseville Police said the suspect had taken two bystanders hostage. He allegedly shot both, killing one and injuring the other.

The second hostage and the CHP officer were hospitalized.

Roseville Police said the suspect was injured and hospitalized, but no description of his injuries was provided.