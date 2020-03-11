Skip to content
FOX40
Sacramento
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
California Connection
National and World News
Political Connection
Entertainment
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Victim identified in Modesto fatal shooting
Top Stories
Celebrities get virus tests, raising concerns of inequality
Top Stories
Sacramento restaurants, bars adapt by offering takeout, delivery to customers
Video
Sunrise Mall remains open despite county directives
Video
Employee says he ‘felt betrayed’ by Thunder Valley Casino after it announced temporary closure
Video
Health care workers getting sicker from coronavirus than other patients, expert says
Morning
In Your Neighborhood
Uplifting You
Weather Club on FOX40
Adopt a Pet
Family Focus
Sports
Baseball
Basketball
Football
Soccer
Inside California Politics
Coronavirus – The latest
Studio40 LIVE
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
About Us
FOX40 Team
Contact Us
Community Calendar
Advertise With FOX40
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Seen On FOX40
Program Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Morning
Blood donations in need amid coronavirus outbreak
Video
Grateful Bread Baking Co. working overtime to keep up with demands
Video
Answering your coronavirus questions
Video
How women can take control of their finances
Video
The novel coronavirus and its impact on your mental health
Video
More Morning Headlines
Grilling 101 with Morton’s The Steakhouse
Video
Couponing 101
Video
Ways to boost your immune system
Video
Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at Sam’s Hof Brau
Video
National Nutrition Month: Pantry and diet makeover
Video
Family Focus: Helping your kids sleep
Video
Mexican cuisine with Yolanda’s Tamales food truck
Video
Lion training season at the Sacramento Zoo
Video
Sacramento woman named Kentucky Derby Menu Taste Tester winner
Video
How to take advantage of low interest rates
Video
Trending
Sacramento County, Davis, Manteca direct residents to stay home
Video
Yolo County officials issue shelter-in-place order to prevent spread of coronavirus
Rancho Cordova man tweets experience with COVID-19 symptoms
Video
More of California under tight restrictions due to virus
Philippines lifts deadline for foreigners to leave region
‘Cold weather kills coronavirus’ and 13 other COVID-19 myths