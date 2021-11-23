49ers Foundation shares details on Holiday Sports Auction

Listen up San Francisco 49ers fans!
You have a chance to bid on memorabilia and gear, and it all goes to a great cause.
Justin Prettyman, the executive director of the 49ers Foundation, joined Richard to talk about the Holiday Sports Auction.
