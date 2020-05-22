916 Ink’s virtual creative writing camp

Normally parents would be lucky to find an open slot for any kind of summer camp this close to the opening of the season.

This year, COVID-19 has changed everything and many summer camps will most likely not host kids in person.

916 Ink usually hosts in-person camps but this year they have adjusted and are hosting a virtual summer camp via Zoom.

Sonseeahray spoke to student Blu Clark and program manager Paulette Greenhouse about the program.

For more information about Amplify! Creative Writing Summer Camps, visit www.916ink.org/amplify