Activist speaks about law enforcement accountability, what needs to change

This week, a Minnesota police officer will be charged with second-degree manslaughter following the shooting and killing Daunte Wright during a traffic stop, while the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on George Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes, continues after the judge refused a request to acquit Chauvin.

On Wednesday, Sacramento announced its new inspector general to conduct reviews of police using excessive force.

Members of the Law Enforcement Accountability Directive have been pushing for officers to take responsibility in cases, such as in the local killings of Stephon Clark and Oscar Grant.

Rashid Sidque, the co-founder of LEAD, joined Sonseeahray to talk about holding law enforcement accountable and what needs to change in police training.