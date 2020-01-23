Adopt a Pet: Akela

Meet Akela, a tan and white Pit Bull Terrier and Chinese Sharpei in need of a home.
I am a spayed female.
The shelter staff think I am about 7 years old.
I weigh approximately 50.80 pounds.
I have been at the shelter since Dec 03, 2019.
Shelter Staff made the following comments about this animal:
A Little About Me: In am gorgeous, sweet, smart, gentle and all about my people. People are my everything and all I want to do is be by your side. I aim to please and I know with the chance to be part of a family I bring nothing but joy. Come and meet me today and see how fabulous I am.
I do not participate in shelter playgroups and would like to be your one and only canine pal in a home
Walk Rating: Walks well, needs reminders to check in with handler
Snuggle Rating: Lives for snuggling
Type of Learner: Is ready and eager to learn
Energy Level: Medium energy blend, needs some play prior to relaxation
Manner Level: I love meeting new people and get excited but calm quickly
My motivation is: Treat motivated
Known Skills: Sit, Watch Me
Personality: Soft, marshmallow, human motivated, people are my favorite