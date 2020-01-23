Adopt a Pet: Akela

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Akela, a tan and white Pit Bull Terrier and Chinese Sharpei in need of a home.

I am a spayed female.

The shelter staff think I am about 7 years old.

I weigh approximately 50.80 pounds.

I have been at the shelter since Dec 03, 2019.

Shelter Staff made the following comments about this animal:

A Little About Me: In am gorgeous, sweet, smart, gentle and all about my people. People are my everything and all I want to do is be by your side. I aim to please and I know with the chance to be part of a family I bring nothing but joy. Come and meet me today and see how fabulous I am.

I do not participate in shelter playgroups and would like to be your one and only canine pal in a home

Walk Rating: Walks well, needs reminders to check in with handler

Snuggle Rating: Lives for snuggling

Type of Learner: Is ready and eager to learn

Energy Level: Medium energy blend, needs some play prior to relaxation

Manner Level: I love meeting new people and get excited but calm quickly

My motivation is: Treat motivated

Known Skills: Sit, Watch Me

Personality: Soft, marshmallow, human motivated, people are my favorite