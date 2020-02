Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dax, a 3-year-old Labrador/Poodle mix, is up for adoption at Front Street Animal Shelter.

Shelter Staff made the following comments about this animal:

Dax is a calm dude who enjoys just hanging out with his people. He is a little shy in new situations so he will need a patient new owner who can help him come out of his shell. He is uncomfortable at times with being handled so we recommend no children under 8 in his new home. He could do well with another dog in his new home.