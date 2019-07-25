Adopt a Pet: Kaya

Adopt Kaya at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter.

Kaya (A761472)

Breed: White and gray pit bull terrier

Age: 7 Years Old

Sex: Spayed Female

Weight: 50 lbs

Arrival: April 2019

Wants to be your one-and-only canine pal

Loves people, treats and snuggles

Knows sit, ready and eager to learn commands

Medium energy blend, some play prior to relaxation

Adoption Fee: $25 (spayed, vaccinated, microchipped)

What else is happening? (LOTS OF CATS/KITTENS AT SHELTER)

What: 13th Annual Kitty Palooza

When: August 3 & 4 (12-4pm)

Where: 3839 Bradshaw Road

What’s included?

Cats/Kittens: $15, Pairs: $20

Includes ($250 value)

Spay/Neuter

Vaccines

Microchip

Kitty Start Kit

Veterinary Voucher

ID tags

County Pet License (if resident)