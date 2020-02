Meet Akela, a tan and white Pit Bull Terrier and Chinese Sharpei in need of a home. I am a spayed female. The shelter staff think I am about 7 years old. I weigh approximately 50.80 pounds. I have been at the shelter since Dec 03, 2019. Shelter Staff made the following comments about this animal: A Little About Me: In am gorgeous, sweet, smart, gentle and all about my…