Meet Bonita aka Bonny. She recently had heart surgery at UC Davis -- funded by the non-profit T.E.A.M. -- and is finally ready to be adopted. Bonny is located at Bradshaw Animal Shelter.

Name: Bonita (aka Bonny)

Sex: Female

Age: 3 years young

Breed: Cream Maltese

Special Adoption: Foster-to-Adopt

Sweet and outgoing “Lap Dog”

Loves to cuddle and go on walks

Very playful and full of life

Successfully lived with kids and other dogs

Doing GREAT after her heart surgery at UC Davis