Ask an Attorney: First lawsuit tied to Southern California oil spill

An Orange County DJ is suing Amplify Energy, marking the first lawsuit filed in connection to the Southern California oil spill.

Attorney Ken Rosenfeld joined Richard to talk about the case and whether or not there will be more lawsuits related to the oil spill in the future.

Rosenfeld said he expects to see many lawsuit filings, and eventually it’ll turn into a class-action lawsuit.

“The laws with respect to oil spills are very very strict and regulated,” Rosenfeld explained. “And let’s be honest the oil companies have tremendous lobbyists, and they have very favorable laws federally and by the state.”

Rosenfeld also discussed the new vaccine mandate in Los Angeles, a sweeping measure that would require the shots for everyone entering bars, restaurants, nail salons, gyms or even a Lakers game.