Ask an Attorney: Human remains found during Brian Laundrie search; Vanessa Bryant to undergo psychiatric exam

Potential human remains were found in a Florida wilderness area Wednesday along with items believed to belong to Brian Laundrie.

Sacramento attorney Ken Rosenfeld joined Richard to talk about the latest discovery.

Los Angeles County is seeking to compel psychiatric evaluations for Kobe Bryant’s widow and others to determine if they truly suffered emotional distress after first responders took and shared graphic photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed the basketball star, his teenage daughter and seven others.

Rosenfeld also discussed the latest developments of Vanessa Bryant’s case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.