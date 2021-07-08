Ask an Attorney: Judge rules Air Force mostly at fault in Texas church attack; Criminal lawsuits in Florida collapse

FOX40 Legal analyst attorney Ken Rosenfeld joined Pedro to discuss two topics.

Judge: Air Force mostly at fault in 2017 Texas church attack

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge has ruled the U.S. Air Force is largely responsible for a former serviceman killing more than two dozen people at a Texas church in 2017.

U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez in San Antonio ruled Wednesday that the Air Force was “60% responsible” for the attack at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs because it failed to submit Devin Kelley’s criminal history into a database, which should have prevented the gunman from purchasing the weapon used in the attack.

Kelley had served nearly five years in the Air Force before being discharged in 2014 for bad conduct.

Authorities put the official death toll of the church shooting at 26 because one of the 25 people killed was pregnant.

The attack remains the worst mass shooting in Texas history.

Building collapse lawsuits seek to get answers, assign blame

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Legal action is already underway in the deadly Florida building collapse, even before rescuers have finished searching for victims. At least six lawsuits have been filed and a state attorney plans to ask a grand jury to investigate.

The death toll stood at 60 Thursday morning.

Chapman University law professor Denis Binder studies widescale disasters. He says they increasingly lead to criminal negligence charges.

Binder believes the harrowing images people see in real time through the news media feed a need to assess blame.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.