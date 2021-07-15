Ask an Attorney: Local attorney discusses Texas House Dems, Haitian president’s death

FOX40 legal analyst attorney Ken Rosenfeld joined Pedro to discuss two topics.

Texas Democrats leave state to try to stop GOP voting bill

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrats in the Texas Legislature have bolted for Washington, D.C., to try to stop Republicans from enacting new voting restrictions.

They say they’re ready to remain there for weeks in a second revolt against a GOP overhaul of election laws.

Democrats skipped town just days before the Texas House of Representatives was expected to take up sweeping new voting restrictions in a special legislative session ordered by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. Moments after Democrats jetted off, Abbott issued a statement blasting them for leaving.

Texas Republican lawmakers are still showing up at the state Capitol even though the Democrats say they have no plans to return soon.

GOP lawmakers on Wednesday hammered Democrats as obstructionists who are blocking not just new voting measures but widely popular proposals to lower property taxes and give teachers more money.

Florida suspect in Haiti president killing deepens mystery

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The arrest of a failed Florida businessman in the assassination of Haiti’s president has deepened the mystery into an already convoluted plot.

Christian Emmanuel Sanon is a 62-year-old Haitian who expressed a desire to lead his country in a YouTube video. But he is unknown in Haitian political circles, and those who know him suggest he was duped by whoever masterminded the assassination of Jovenel Moïse.

The head of Haiti’s police on Sunday accused Sanon of working with those who plotted and participated in Moïse’s killing, but gave no information on the purported masterminds.