Ask an Attorney: Why Bill Cosby’s conviction was overturned; what’s next for condo collapse lawsuits

Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction was thrown out Wednesday by Pennsylvania’s highest court in a ruling that swiftly freed the former comedian and actor from prison more than three years after he was found guilty of drugging and molesting Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia mansion.

Pedro spoke to FOX40 legal analyst attorney Ken Rosenfeld about the legalities of the case.

Rosenfeld also discussed the lawsuits coming after the Florida condo collapse.

Champlain Towers South resident Steven Rosenthal, who lived on the seventh floor and escaped the collapse, said in a negligence lawsuit filed Sunday by his attorney Robert McKee that there were ample signs of danger.

The building board, the lawsuit says, had warnings and other sources of information years ago indicating “the risk or potential indicators of severe building damage or collapse.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.