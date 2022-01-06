Ask an Attorney: Latest on Holmes, Maxwell trials

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has been convicted on four counts of fraud and conspiracy.
What happens next?
Attorney Ken Rosenfeld joined Richard to talk about this case and the possibility of a retrial for Ghislaine Maxwell.
by: Anisca Miles, Richard Sharp
