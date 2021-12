Ethan Crumbley, 15, was arrested and charged as an adult with murder, terrorism and other crimes following a deadly Michigan school shooting.

His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, later were charged with involuntary manslaughter and arrested.

Ken Rosenfeld joined Richard to share his perspective on what’s next for the parents.

Rosenfeld also discussed what legal problems could arise for a CEO who fired 900 employees via Zoom.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.