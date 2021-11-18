Ask an Attorney: Rittenhouse jury resumes deliberating after 2nd mistrial bid; Alec Baldwin lawsuit

The jury at Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial has begun deliberating for a third day with a new defense request for a mistrial hanging over the politically and racially fraught case.

The mistrial motion was sparked by a jury request Wednesday to re-watch video in the case. Rittenhouse’s attorneys say the defense received an inferior copy of a key video from prosecutors. The judge has not ruled on the request.

Attorney Ken Rosenfeld joined Richard to discuss the latest developments of the trial.

Rosenfeld also discussed the latest lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin.

The new lawsuit alleges that Alec Baldwin recklessly fired a gun when it wasn’t called for in the script when he shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the film “Rust.”

The lawsuit filed Wednesday, from script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, is the second to stem from the shooting. It says she was standing next to Hutchins and within 4 feet of the actor, and was stunned when he fired the gun that killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Representatives for the defendants had no immediate comment.