Catastrophic wildfires are scorching California’s forests year after year, and the state has lost more than 1 million acres to wildfires so far in 2021.

Assemblyman Frank Bigelow, R-Madera, joined FOX40 to discuss forest resiliency and fire prevention.

“There is closer to 49% of the state that is the federal government’s responsibility, and they’re not doing enough,” Bigelow explained. “We need their help, and we need it now.”