Attorney Mark Reichel discusses Joseph DeAngelo plea deal

Joseph James DeAngelo Jr., a former police officer, faces 13 rape-related charges and 13 murder counts stemming from crimes in the 1970s and 1980s across six counties in California.

He is expected to enter a guilty plea during a hearing Monday at Sacramento State University. Authorities allege the 74-year-old is the elusive Golden State Killer, also known during the crime sprees by nicknames including the East Area Rapist and Visalia Ransacker.

Pedro spoke to attorney Mark Reichel about what’s expected at today’s hearing.