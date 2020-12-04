Baking gingerbread cookies at home

The C&H Sugar Fairy, Alexia Gonzalez, helped Mae bake homemade gingerbread cookies.
Ingredients
½ cup (1 stick) Unsalted butter (softened)
½ cup C&H® Dark Brown Sugar
1 large Egg
¼ cup Molasses
1 ¾ cups All-purpose flour
½ teaspoon Baking soda
1/8 teaspoon Salt
1 teaspoon Ground ginger
½ teaspoon Ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon Ground nutmeg
1/8 teaspoon Ground cloves
Step 1
In a large bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. About 2 minutes at medium speed. Add the eggs, one at a time and the molasses, mix until well incorporated.
Step 2
In a separate bowl, mix together with a whisk the flour, baking soda, salt, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. Add to the butter mixture with the mixer at low speed, mixing until combined and a dough is formed.
Step 3
Divide the dough in half, wrap with plastic film and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
Step 4
Preheat oven to 350°F and line baking sheets with parchment paper.
Step 5
Take the dough out of the refrigerator, and flour a clean work surface. Roll the dough 1/8” to 1/4” thick. Cut out shapes with the desired cookie cutters.
Step 6
Transfer cookies to lined baking sheets and bake for 10-12 minutes or until firm. Let the cookies cool in the baking sheets for a few minutes and then transfer them to a cooling rack. Cool completely.
Step 7
Decorate cookies with royal icing.