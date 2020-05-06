Baking tips and techniques from award-winning pastry chef

Award-winning pastry chef, author and Milk Bar founder, Christina Tosi has become one of the most inspiring voices during this difficult time by helping lead America’s home-baking resurgence.

Christina’s live online baking club gatherings provide daily inspiration and a dose of imagination to home bakers of all skill levels.

Cinnamon Bun Cookie

Makes about 18 cookies

1 18 oz box Classic White Cake Mix

(Classic Yellow works well, too, but I LOVE Classic White)

1 stick unsalted butter, melted

1 egg

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

6 ounces (¾ of an 8 oz brick) Cream Cheese

Heat oven to 350F.

In a large bowl, stir Classic White Cake Mix with melted butter, egg and vanilla until smooth.

Divide dough evenly into two bowls.

Stir 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon into one of the two bowls.

Fill half a cookie scoop, or half a large spoon with Classic White dough, and the other half with Cinnamon-Classic White dough. Pinch and twist the dough together with your fingers to form a swirl. Flip the cookie dough ball upside down and using your thumbs, create a cavern to hide 1 tablespoon cream cheese inside each, wrapping the cookie dough edges around to seal entirely. Place dough rounds with this seal down on the cookie sheet 2-3-inches apart. Bake 10-12 minutes.

Cool slightly (they’re AWESOME warm) or completely before digging in! Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week or in the freezer for up to a month.

#2

Little Motivators

1 18 oz box Brownie Mix

(I love the Dark Chocolate Fudge Brownie Mix best)

1 stick unsalted butter, melted

1 egg

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon instant coffee or espresso (ground, unbrewed coffee works, too!)

1 cup pecans, chopped

1 cup walnuts, chopped

1 cup chocolate chips

Heat oven to 350F.

In a large bowl, stir brownie mix with melted butter, egg and vanilla until smooth.

Stir in coffee, nuts and chocolate chips.

On a greased baking sheet, scoop the dough into ⅓ cup domes, and place 2-3-inches apart. Bake 10-12 minutes.

Cool completely before fueling up! Store in an airtight container on the counter for up to 3 days, in the fridge for up to a week or in the freezer for up to a month.