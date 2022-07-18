(KTXL) — The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed a bill expanding coverage for Vietnam veterans who were exposed to toxic materials.
Sonseeahray Tonsall spoke with Rep. Josh Harder about longstanding issues the bill is meant to address.
Posted:
Updated:
Posted:
Updated:
(KTXL) — The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed a bill expanding coverage for Vietnam veterans who were exposed to toxic materials.
Sonseeahray Tonsall spoke with Rep. Josh Harder about longstanding issues the bill is meant to address.