Black adults underrepresented in clinical research trials for Alzheimer’s

Dr. Crystal Glover, a researcher at the Rush Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, explained why Black older adults are twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s than white adults, yet they only make up fewer than 10% of clinical trial participants.
