Black adults underrepresented in clinical research trials for Alzheimer’s

Morning

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Dr. Crystal Glover, a researcher at the Rush Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, explained why Black older adults are twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s than white adults, yet they only make up fewer than 10% of clinical trial participants.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

Latest News

More News