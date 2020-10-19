‘Boxtumes’ for Halloween fun

Two Men and a Truck are helping families celebrate Halloween even though things may look a little different this year.
Gary got to look at some DIY “boxtumes” that parents and kids can create together using boxes and other household items.
by: Gary GelfandPosted: / Updated:
Two Men and a Truck are helping families celebrate Halloween even though things may look a little different this year.
Gary got to look at some DIY “boxtumes” that parents and kids can create together using boxes and other household items.