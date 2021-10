There’s a new way to enjoy a pint and celebrate diversity here in Sacramento.

Gary visited Oak Park Brewing Company to check out the full lineup of the “Brew Your Story” beers out on display.

BREW YOUR STORY is about the people! Black-Owned Breweries join People Beer in a collective brew collaboration to tell their story in honor of Mr. Ted Mack. Mr. Mack purchased Peoples in 1970 with a vision of creating a future for people of color in beer.