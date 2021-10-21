Cal OES discusses 2021 Great California ShakeOut, how to prepare for an earthquake

It’s been 31 years since 60 people died and thousands were injured as the massive Loma Prieta Earthquake did $6 billion worth of damage across California.



Just three months ago, a 6.0 magnitude earthquake shook Northern California, causing rock slides and frayed nerves after occurring along the Antelope Valley Fault near the Nevada border.

Diana Crofts-Pelayo from the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services joined Sonseeahray Tonsall to discuss the 2021 Great California ShakeOut, aimed at making sure that families everywhere are ready for the next time the ground starts shaking under their feet.