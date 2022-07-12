(KTXL) — Sonseeahray Tonsall spoke with Go-Biz Deputy Director of International Affairs and Trade Emily Desai on why California continues to support foreign businesses finding a home in the golden state.

According to Desai, over 630,000 jobs and more than $64 billion in wages are provided to Californian’s by foreign owned businesses operating in California.

Although California has become known for its support of foreign owned businesses, Go-Biz is always working on creating new relationships with oversea businesses.

“We never want to rest on out laurels,” Desai said. “California is the number one state for job supported by foreign investment, but that doesn’t mean that we want to sit back and be reactive to investment in our state.”