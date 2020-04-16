California labor secretary talks assistance

California Labor Secretary Julie A. Su spoke to Karma about the open letter to Californians about unemployment insurance payments and pandemic unemployment assistance.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance provides federally funded benefits for certain individuals out of work or partially unemployed due to the COVID-19 crisis, including the self-employed, individuals who lack sufficient work history, independent contractors and gig workers.

EDD employees are working every day of the week with shifts starting at 6 a.m. and ending at 8 p.m. to handle the unprecedented number of claims.