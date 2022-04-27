(KTXL) — As graduation season nears, a new class of young adults is considering their options.
On Wednesday, Sonseeahray spoke with Robert Half Career Expert Kim Dukes about what grads are looking for most when it comes to job opportunities.
Posted:
Updated:
Posted:
Updated:
(KTXL) — As graduation season nears, a new class of young adults is considering their options.
On Wednesday, Sonseeahray spoke with Robert Half Career Expert Kim Dukes about what grads are looking for most when it comes to job opportunities.