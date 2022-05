(KTXL) — Sonseeahray talked to UC Davis Epidemiologist Dr. Brad Pollock about a hepatitis outbreak in kids.

“It has been about two-and-a-half weeks since the CDC issued a nation-wide health alert about kids with hepatitis and adenovirus virus infections,” Sonseeahray said, “Five have died, two have had to have liver transplants and 100 others have had to be hospitalized.”