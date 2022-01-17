Celebrate at the MLK Day Community Mural Festival

Rob Brown with Another Look Barber Shop and Bill Knowlton with the Mack Road Partnership joined Mae with a look at Monday’s MLK Day Community Mural Festival, a celebration centered around art, culture and community beginning at noon.
