In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Maru’s Kitchen, Mariachi Bonitas and Mina Perez of the Vida De Oro Foundation joined Richard on the FOX40 patio.

Mariachi Bonitas de Dinorah Klingler is an all-female Mariachi that was started in 2020. The Mariachi was created to share their captivating art in the Sacramento, Davis, Stockton, Modesto and Bay Area.

Maru’s Kitchen serves authentic Costa Rican and Puerto Rican cuisine in the Sacramento, Oakland and East Bay areas.