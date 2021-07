MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. (AP/KTXL) — Containment continues to grow as crews battle a wildfire that’s burning on both sides of the California-Nevada border.

The Tamarack Fire burning south of Lake Tahoe has scorched 68,696 acres of timber and head-high chaparral in national forest land, and remains 65% contained, according to the Rocky Mountain Type 1 Incident Management Team.