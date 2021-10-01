Celebrating National Taco Day with Jimboy’s Tacos

Jimboy’s Tacos stopped by the FOX40 patio to help Martina celebrate National Taco Day a few days ahead of the official holiday on Monday.
Karen Knudson Freeman, the Jimboy’s Tacos president, also shared details on their monthlong celebration.
