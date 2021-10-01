Celebrating National Taco Day with Jimboy’s Tacos

Morning

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Jimboy’s Tacos stopped by the FOX40 patio to help Martina celebrate National Taco Day a few days ahead of the official holiday on Monday.

Karen Knudson Freeman, the Jimboy’s Tacos president, also shared details on their monthlong celebration.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

Latest News

More News