Celebrating the start of baseball season with Topps cards

A Rip Party, the opening of a new batch of Topps baseball cards, has become a tradition to celebrate the return of baseball season.
This year, Topps is celebrating 70 years of collectible cards.
Pedro and Martina grabbed a pack to celebrate.
by: Pedro Rivera, Martina Del BontaPosted: / Updated:
A Rip Party, the opening of a new batch of Topps baseball cards, has become a tradition to celebrate the return of baseball season.
This year, Topps is celebrating 70 years of collectible cards.
Pedro and Martina grabbed a pack to celebrate.