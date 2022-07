(KTXL) — Richard Sharp spoke with ChimeTV CEO and Founder Faith Bautista about the new network and how the station plans to serve the AAPI community.

“You know Asians represent 8% of the US population, 21 million here, but there is no Asian owned English only channel in this country,” Bautista said. “So we are going to be part of this society and we want the field to be even.”