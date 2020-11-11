Club fittings at Club Champion

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It’s an enviable invitation, a ticket to one of the fanciest kind of festivities Washington throws: an Inaugural Ball. But what kind of parties can be held for America’s new president after what experts predict will be a holiday hike in coronavirus cases?

Ed Emerson, a campaign consultant for President-elect Joe Biden, has been involved in many an inauguration celebration, where crowds — as many as a million in some years — pack the capitol.