(KTXL) — Sonseeahray Tonsall spoke with representatives from Organized Voices and Anti-Recidivism Coalition about the upcoming ‘Hip-Hop and Civil Rights’ event in Sacramento.

The event will include artists and speakers that address different ways to deter youth from violence and harm.

One of the Included artists will be former N.W.A. member DJ Yella, that used their music and artistry to contribute to civil right to movements.

Members of advocacy groups say that their contributions to the efforts against gun violence, such as partnerships between local groups and law enforcement, as well as mentorship programs for youth, are important to prevent more gun violence.