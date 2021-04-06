Community members express concern over possible cannabis business moratorium

Tuesday evening, the Sacramento City Council may decide on a moratorium for new cannabis businesses in the 2nd District.

The moratorium has many who were counting on a promised commitment to equity in the local industry crying foul.

Sacramento’s Office of Cannabis Management recently shared the top 10 applicants who can now apply for dispensary permits after a two-month qualification process.

To learn more about why people are concerned about the proposed moratorium, Sonseeahray spoke to Malaki Seku Amen with the California Urban Partnership and Kevin Hooks with BLK Solutions.