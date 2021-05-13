Community outreach strategist speaks about domestic violence help for Black women

According to research by the Institute of Women’s Policy, more than 40% of Black women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime. For all women, the numbers sit at 31.5%.

Black women are also 2.5 times more likely to be murdered by men than white women.



Why? And is the help out there for victims getting to these women?

Timiza Wash, the Community Outreach Strategist for WEAVE, joined Sonseeahray to speak more about the issue, as well as how both women and men can get access to domestic violence help.

She also spoke about WEAVE’s collaboration in South Sacramento, which include community listening sessions.

WEAVE’s support line is 916-920-2952.