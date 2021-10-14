Cooking for Change with Improve Your Tomorrow

Richard was joined by Improve Your Tomorrow, an organization that strives to increase the number of men of color that attend college, on the FOX40 patio.

IYT, along with The Last Supper Society and chef Liesha Barnett, is hosting Cooking for Change.

Cooking for Change is an event that “aims to bring everyone to the table to support the growth and success of young men of color.”

W. Hasani Johnson, Ryan Royster and Donald Byers shared the details and significance of the event.

