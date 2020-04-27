Coronavirus relief fund scams

Better Business Bureau Marketing and Communications Manager Alma Galvan spoke to Pedro about relief fund scams.

How the Scam Works

You receive a message or see a social media post regarding the COVID-19 economic impact check. You click the link and are taken to what seems to be an official website asking you to enter your personal information and/or banking details. It’s “necessary” to verify your identity and process your check.

For more information about scams in the wake of coronavirus, see BBB.org/Coronavirus.